Gallery at the VAULT welcomes new artist Brenda “Granny” Snow

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is ever so happy to welcome the amazing children’s book author Brenda “Grannie” Snow to the gallery. Her books are delightfully written, with wonderful illustrations by Matthew Gauvin.

Grannie Snow had always dreamed of being an author, and then the magic of grandchildren took hold. Huddled in her oversized recliner, surrounded by her grandkids intently listening to her read was the inspiration she needed to take action.

Bringing The Silas Series and The Veggie Series to life felt like the perfect reflection of the unconditional love of grandchildren and pets. Grannie Snow holds two associate’s degrees from Community College of Vermont, attended Northern Vermont University through their External Degree Program, and previously served as the director of human resources for Turtle Fur. A native of Vermont, she lives with her two cats Big Ole Striped Silas and Miss Opal in southern Vermont.

For more information, please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook page, or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.