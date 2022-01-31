Gabby Elmore Brown wins first place in VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Each year students in grades 6 – 8 enter the VFW Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest, expressing their views on patriotism. The theme for the 2021 – 2022 contest was, “How Can I Be a Good American?”
Gabby Elmore Brown, an eighth grader at New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, was selected as the first place winner for Vermont’s VFW District 1 and was honored with a certificate and prize. She was sponsored by the local VFW Post 1034 Carl M. Dessaint and Auxiliary, from whom she also received a Youth Essay Award Citation. In her winning essay Gabby wrote: “To be a good American you could do many things. For example, you could help your community, which could include cleaning up, helping neighbors or volunteering. You can volunteer by donating, help a nearby school, tutor a child, working at a soup kitchen, help nearby hospitals or help the homeless.”
Well done Gabby and congratulations!
Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey: www.kurnhattin.org.