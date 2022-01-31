Gabby Elmore Brown wins first place in VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Each year students in grades 6 – 8 enter the VFW Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest, expressing their views on patriotism. The theme for the 2021 – 2022 contest was, “How Can I Be a Good American?”

Gabby Elmore Brown, an eighth grader at New England Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, was selected as the first place winner for Vermont’s VFW District 1 and was honored with a certificate and prize. She was sponsored by the local VFW Post 1034 Carl M. Dessaint and Auxiliary, from whom she also received a Youth Essay Award Citation. In her winning essay Gabby wrote: “To be a good American you could do many things. For example, you could help your community, which could include cleaning up, helping neighbors or volunteering. You can volunteer by donating, help a nearby school, tutor a child, working at a soup kitchen, help nearby hospitals or help the homeless.”

Well done Gabby and congratulations!