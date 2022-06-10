FWN: Tracking and hacking

REGION – Tracking and hacking: Two powerful methods employed by criminals to make your life miserable. Tracking uses technology to stalk and harass victims. The technology employs locational tools that follow your movements and can leave your home vulnerable to break-ins.

Tracking may involve hardware that uses radio signals or software on devices that can pinpoint your location from Wi-fi signals on your cell phone and home router. The most popular tracking device is an Apple Air Tag, a small disc that emits a trackable signal. It’s quite handy when you attach it to your set of keys and is unbeatable for tracking your suitcase when traveling. Given its small size, it can go unnoticed when dropped in a pocket, purse, briefcase, or attached to a car. The upside is obvious if you habitually misplace things; but, when used by a stalker or criminal, it can track your every movement. When used to divulge your location, your unoccupied home can be set up for robbery in your absence. Air Tags have also been used to steal cars, track and abduct children, and conduct human trafficking.

Your cell phone may be a tracking device. Phones are generally set to connect to home Wi-fi network routers. If not connected to your router, the phone will search for it and the router will search for the phone. Criminals with the right software can read signals from your phone and identify your home network, ultimately locating you. Some protective steps are: Changing the router name and replacing it with a common name (state, county, sports team) and add “_NOMAP” to the name (e.g. Celtics#1_NOMAP), letting mapping software companies know you do not want to be tracked.

Hacking is a completely different matter. Hackers use computer skills to conduct cyberattacks on institutional, corporate, or government databases. They steal, then use or sell your Personal Private Information (PII) such as credit card information, Social Security Number, birthdate, medical records, or general personal information.

Simply put, hacking occurs when someone is able to access a cyber device or network. Everyone has likely heard about the 2017 data breach that occurred at the credit bureau Equifax. A criminal was able to break into the company database containing records for 143 million Americans. In addition to these large-scale attacks, criminals manage to steal PII directly from individuals by accessing data directly from personal devices.

Stopping identity theft is impossible, but you can protect yourself from losses. Begin by contacting the three major credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, to activate credit freezes. Freezes are free and make it nearly impossible for a criminal with your identity information to open accounts, obtain loans, or get credit cards in your name. Second, obtain and review your free credit reports. All three reports can be ordered on-line from www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling 877-322-8228. This government-sponsored service does not try to sell you unwanted services. Be prepared to provide your Social Security Number and respond to specific, personal questions about your credit history. Check the reports for errors and if any are discovered, request that they be corrected.

Here are a couple additional personal action tips: 1) Register for and use mobile-based payment systems (Apple Pay, Google Pay). The mobile payment systems are safe and bypass the use of physical credit cards. Be sure to activate biometric signatures (retina scan or fingerprint). 2) As recommended in the past, where possible, set up Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Access to an account or web site cannot happen without entering answers to security questions or a special passcode sent as a text message or email message.

Finally, you can find additional advice and assistance from the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.

Protection from tracking and hacking takes some effort but the alternative can be a risk you do not want to take.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. Questions or concerns? Contact egreenblott@aarp.org.