Fundraising concert for the Weston Playhouse

WESTON, Vt. – University of Vermont Professor and internationally renowned pianist David Feurzeig will complete his 56th performance in the Play Every Town: Concert for a Cooler Climate series at the Old Parish Church in Weston, Vt., on Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m.

Feurzeig tailors his Play Every Town community concerts to suit each of the 252 towns in Vermont that he will visit between 2022 and 2026. Every program is different, at least in some part, and is adapted to the piano at each venue, which vary from concert grands to antique uprights, and everything in between.

The devastating flooding which occurred in the town of Weston and other towns statewide in July 2023 saw many families and businesses throughout Vermont experience the impact of the climate crisis on their own doorstep. Almost a year later, the Weston community still hasn’t fully recovered from the flood damage. The concert on the Old Parish Church grand piano will raise funds for much-needed repairs to the Weston Playhouse, which saw a record level of 10 feet of water from the West River pour into the basement and part of the auditorium. The Weston concert will also feature local professional musicians, Vermont State University Professor Peter Miller on the violin, and soprano Anne D’Olivo, who is the Old Parish Church music director and an alumna of the Weston Theatre Company.

Admission is free; donations at the door (cash or check) are welcome. Checks should be made payable to the Weston Community Association, which owns the playhouse. For further information, go to the Play Every Town website at www.playeverytown.com.