Funding available to homeowners for failed wells or septic systems

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is providing $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support low and moderate income Vermont homeowners in repairing or replacing their failed or inadequate on-site water or wastewater systems – often referred to as wells or septic systems.

Eligible homeowners with failed or inadequate wells, springs, septic tanks, leach fields, or wastewater systems are encouraged to apply for funding by April 15, 2022 to be considered for the first round of funding. This funding will ensure Vermonters have access to safe drinking water and adequate wastewater disposal. Applicants will be notified of first round awards in May and June 2022, and awards must be spent prior to the end of 2026. Starting April 16, 2022, applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and funding will be provided as available.

“Properly functioning water and wastewater systems are critical to Vermonters and to our Agency’s mission to both safeguard human health and protect Vermont’s natural resources,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Peter Walke. “By providing financial assistance to low and moderate income homeowners who may already be struggling as a result of the pandemic, we hope to ensure that Vermonters have the ability to quickly fix these systems.”

The eligibility requirements include:

– A failed or inadequate drinking water or wastewater system

– Residential property owners who own and reside on the property

– Single units or owner-occupied multi-family homes, up to four units

– Households earning up to $120,000 per year

Community groups cannot directly receive awards but can help homeowners by directing them to this program and helping them apply as needed. For those with accessibility needs, the Agency has a dedicated staff member who can help fill out the application at no cost to those who request this additional assistance.

For more information, visit the funding webpage (www.bit.ly/3HtlHBa).

Interested parties are also invited to attend a webinar on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 12-1 p.m. on Microsoft Teams (www.bit.ly/3Hm57mL) or call in to 802-828-7667, Phone Conference ID: 361 521 6# to learn more and ask any questions about the process.