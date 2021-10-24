Fuel Assistance, Medicare Open Enrollment at Senior Solutions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions has updates regarding the Home Meds and Pill Map program, fuel assistance, and Medicare Open Enrollment.

Home Meds and Pill Map

Home Meds and Pill Map with Anne White is a free medication review for anyone 60 or over in Windham or Windsor counties. The program helps seniors manage their medications at home. Participants do not need to be involved with Senior Solutions to qualify. For more information or to make an appointment with Anne, please call our local Help Line at 802-885-2669.

Seasonal Fuel Assistance

Seasonal Fuel Assistance is available for older adults whose incomes are below $1,969 for a single person or $2,659 per month for a couple. Applications need to be submitted before the end of November for full benefits. Benefits are issued directly to your fuel service provider, whether that fuel is propane, oil, or electric. Those who heat with wood or wood pellets can receive a direct payment.

This program is also open to those who rent and whose heat is included in their rent payment. Renters can receive a single personal check to help offset those costs. Please call the Senior Solutions Help Line at 802-885-2669 to request an application. When you call, please be sure to indicate if you have no earned income from employment, as this application is even shorter and easier than the general application.

Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare Open Enrollment started Oct. 15 and closes Dec. 7. Senior Solutions wants everyone to have as much information as possible when they select the plan that suits them best and saves them the most money. Call us at 802-885-2669 for assistance. We do not sell any products or charge any fees for our information and assistance.

Okemo Valley TV recorded an episode on the Volunteer Visitor Program. To see the episode, go to www.okemovalley.tv/senior-solutions-giving-family-care-givers-respite. For more information about any of Senior Solutions programs, call 802-885-2669 or go to www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.