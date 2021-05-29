Friends of Rockingham Plant Sale and Woman’s Club fundraiser

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Friends of the Rockingham Library will hold their annual Plant Sale Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. To ensure the safety of visitors and staff, masks will be required. Donations of houseplants, shrubs, bulbs, groundcover, perennials, flowering annuals, vegetables, fruits, and herbs are welcome. Any plant donation will be gladly accepted, as long as it is not invasive.

To donate, place plants in pots and label them with name and light preference. Then drop them off at the library June 3 or 4 between 2-5 p.m. If you need plastic pots for your donations, contact Friends’ board member Pat Fowler at rfplfol@gmail.com.

This year, the Friends of the Library are welcoming the Woman’s Club who will be holding a fundraiser at the plant sale. Who has been the wind beneath your wings this year? Origami paper cranes crafted by Woman’s Club members can be tagged with the name of your honoree, then set them in flight in the branches of trees in front of the library. Suggested donation. For more information about the plant sale, email rfplfol@gmail.com, call 802-463-4270, visit the library at 65 Westminster St., or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.