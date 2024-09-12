Friends of FML hold first book sale in five years

LUDLOW, Vt. – Friends of the Library hosted their first book sale in five years, to benefit Fletcher Memorial Library (FML). The sale was a huge success, netting over $2,000 for the library. The Friends would like to thank all of the volunteers, people, and businesses who donated, as well as community members who turned out to buy the books. Special thanks, in no particular order, goes to: Shaw’s for boxes and bags, The Plymouth Strawberry Fest for boxes, Able Waste for a dumpster, Okemo Resort for tables, and Celebration Tent Rental. Special thanks to volunteers who helped set up tents, tables, and cart boxes of boxes: Windsor County Youth Services volunteers; Jerry, Jeff, and Eli Milligan, and friend Ben; Max Lysoby; Jim McCloskey; Patrick Pullinen; Michael Kershaw; and Tim, Henry, and AJ Wynn. We could not have done it without you. Shannon Stark and friends also operated a lemonade stand to benefit Ludlow Recreation.

Friends of the Library’s mission is to support the library by promoting public awareness, encouraging support of the library through gifts and volunteerism, and promoting the cultural and informational importance of the library. To that end, we are recruiting new friends to join us. You can join by becoming a supporting member of the Friends of the Library through a donation, or become an active member who helps plan and run events such as the book club, book sale, cultural events, and the annual auction. Our next meeting is September 24, at the Fletcher Memorial Library. If you love books and want to support our beautiful library, please join us, or contact Judy Pullinen at judy.pullinen@gmail.com. You can also pick up information about Friends of the Library at the library desk.