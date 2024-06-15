Free shredding event

LUDLOW, Vt. – Gather any personal papers that have been taking space in your office or home. You can now dispose of them safely, safeguarding your identity and recycling scrap paper to help the environment.

Sponsored by Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, NAID-certified SecurShred will be accepting paper shredding on June 22, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Look for the Mary Davis Tent in the Ludlow Shaw’s Plaza. Collect documents in boxes or bags, no need to remove paperclips or staples.

All shredded paper is recycled into tissue paper products at a paper mill. Every year, SecurShred recycles millions of pounds of shredded paper. For every 150 pounds of paper recycled, one tree is saved.

Making paper from recycled paper uses 30-55% less energy than making paper from trees. There is 95% less air pollution when creating paper from recycled paper versus cutting down trees to make paper.

“This is our fourth annual Community Shred Event partnering with SecurShred,” said Julie Abraham, owner at Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates. “The partners at Mary Davis are looking forward to this event and helping our community safely destroy sensitive documents that, if not disposed of properly, may compromise someone’s identity.”