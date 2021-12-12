Free job training opportunity through Vermont Adult Learning

RUTLAND, Vt. – Trevor Arthur, a 39-year-old Rutland resident, is excited. After completing Vermont Adult Learning’s Energy Works workforce development training, he quickly landed a job as a weatherization crewmember.

Trevor’s last job was in hospitality, cleaning guest rooms and working the front desk at a hotel. He took time off to address health issues. He cared for his daughter and performed community service during that time, fixing bicycles, a hot commodity particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Trevor’s new job affords him full-time employment, benefits, and a significant raise in his hourly wage.

“I’m earning drastically more and there’s room to advance,” Trevor said. “My daughter would sometimes ask me, ‘Dad, what do you do?’ I was so excited to tell her about my new job!”

David Keefe, the weatherization trainer, is a past recipient of the Linda Wigington Leadership Award that celebrates visionary leaders doing extraordinary work in sustainable energy. Keefe has over three decades in the field as a practitioner, educator, and leader. Energy Works is exceedingly fortunate that he is providing classroom and hands-on training for the three-week weatherization modules.

“Trevor is curious and likes to understand how things work, and he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty,” Keefe said. “I also got the sense that he likes the idea of helping folks, and that’s a big part of what the weatherization program is all about.”

VAL is recruiting participants, ages 18 and older, for its next three-week weatherization training session starting Monday, Jan. 10 in Rutland. Contact Jeff Nerney at jnerney@vtadultlearning.org or call 802-779-0057 for more information or to sign up.

VAL’s Mission is to create an innovative, inclusive, and equitable learning environment that provides personalized opportunities for education and career development for Vermont residents by building relationships, strengthening communities, and fostering lifelong learning. Learn more at www.vtadultlearning.org.

Energy Works is supported by the Johnson Family Foundation and the Vermont Low Income Trust for Electricity.