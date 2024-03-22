Free eclipse talk and solar glasses at SAPA TV

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A total solar eclipse will pass through Vermont on Monday, April 8. For those who wish to prepare, SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, will host an eclipse primer talk on Monday, April 2, at 5:30 p.m.

SAPA employee Kevin Paquet, who is also a member of the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group, will explain the basics of how eclipses work, what to expect on the big day, and how to observe a solar eclipse safely.

At the end of the talk, participants will be given a NASA eclipse safety sheet and a pair of ISO-approved solar eclipse viewing glasses. These are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Any remaining stock of glasses will remain available for free up through the day of the eclipse. Interested parties in SAPA TV’s service area may contact SAPA after April 2, at 802-885-6248 or kevin@sapatv.org, with requests. Limit one per person, or up to four for families and groups.

The talk will be held in the SAPA TV offices at 335 River Street, Springfield. No registration is required.