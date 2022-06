CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The Westmoreland Town Band will perform a free concert from on Friday, July 1, from 6:30–8 p.m. at the Charlestown Senior Center, 223 Old Springfield Road, Charlestown, N.H. Refreshments on sale will be hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, popcorn, cold and hot beverages, and a sweet something. We will also have a 50/50 raffle. Please bring a lawn chair and join us for a fun evening of entertainment.