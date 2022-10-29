Frank Provance is named VAR 2022 Good Neighbor

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Vermont Association of Realtors (VAR) has named Frank Provance as its 2022 Good Neighbor. Frank is a Realtor with Diamond Realty in Ludlow, Vt.

“Each year, VAR recognizes one individual who has made an extraordinary impact on their community through volunteer work,” said VAR Chief Executive Kathy Sweeten. “Frank is well known as a tireless champion in his community.”

Frank’s volunteer commitment spans multiple organizations. As a member of the Crown Point Board of Realtors, he has supported the board’s local community initiatives, including blood drives, annual yard sale fundraisers, member-to-member fundraisers, and more. He spearheads the board’s annual Golf for a Cause, which has raised nearly $50,000 to support those in need in the Ludlow area.

Frank delivers Meals on Wheels weekly, and has been known to install windows, shovel driveways, move furniture, and pick up items for those along his Meals on Wheels route. Frank has also made an impact on the local ski industry, starting the Okemo freestyle program where he lends his expertise as a former ski instructor and mogul competitor. He has sponsored the Fox Run Golf Course Night at the Races, raising funds to support local charitable organizations.

Last year, Frank volunteered to play Santa Claus, visiting local fire stations, and delivering more than 3,000 gifts to local kids. “You’d have a hard time finding someone in the Cavendish and Ludlow area who is not familiar with Frank,” said Lisa Kelley, CPBR 2022 President. “The only thing bigger than his presence and the hours he spends volunteering is his heart.”