Four-town housing collaborative discussions

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Sept. 24 and 26, from 6-8 p.m., at the Flood Brook School, 91 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry, join your neighbors in a discussion and conceptual design process about housing needs in Jamaica, Londonderry, Weston, and Winhall, where to locate it in a place that builds community and is safe from flooding, and what it would take to make it a reality.

Most housing conversations take place on a town-by-town basis. This is an experiment to convene a conversation across town boundaries to explore where residents see themselves, their family members, neighbors, coworkers, and the next generations living throughout the different stages of their lives. The end product is not a new plan or regulation, but the ideas and concepts that may be built upon by your communities.

For more information, contact Sue Westa at swesta@windhamregional.org.