Foster Care Story Hour at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library will showcase foster, adoption, and family differences to better understand the foster care world during Foster Care Month in May. On Wednesday, May 10, at 3 p.m., at 117 Main Street, the public is invited to join a special family story hour and tea time. This event will focus on learning about foster care, adoption, and family differences. The library will have a collection of relevant books about foster care and adoption available for check out. Books help children better understand different families, so that children in foster care aren’t left out or secluded for their differences or traumas.

Special guest Julie Merrill-Snide, a recruitment and retention specialist for the Vermont Department for Children and Families, will join the group to discuss how attendees can support foster care in Vermont. A read-aloud from engaging books will get kids learning about foster care. Merrill-Snide will be on hand to provide information on foster care in Vermont, and to talk about support for foster families and how to get involved. This family program is recommended for children ages 4 and up, and includes tea and cookies, plus time for making a paper craft in honor of Mother’s Day.

Youth Services Librarian Carrie King encourages all families in the community to come and learn about foster care at the library, saying, “if we can collaborate and share the love of reading, children, and families, together we can make a difference in our world a little at a time.” Everyone who loves story hour will enjoy this event, and Merrill-Snide will be on hand to answer questions for those who want to know more about becoming involved in foster care. Contact the Whiting Library for more information or to register for this free event by calling 802-875-2277 or emailing youthlibrarian@whitinglibrary.org.