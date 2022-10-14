SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The third monthly meeting of the Food for Life Vegan Potluck will take place upstairs in the Springfield Community Center at 139 Main Street in Springfield, Vt. on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 3:30–5:30 p.m. Twelve people came to the first potluck, fifteen came to the second, and all reported enjoying the event. Veteran herbivores brought sumptuous dishes and swapped cooking tips, while others were introduced to a new and delicious way of cooking. It is also a great way to connect socially that is not connected to religion or politics. You don’t have to be vegan to enjoy an array of vegan foods and good company. Just bring a dish to share that is made with all plant ingredients (no meat, dairy, egg, or honey) and the recipe or list of ingredients you used to make it. You are also encouraged to bring your own dishes to eat on if you can.

Reasons for eating little or no animal based foods include dramatically reducing your greenhouse gas footprint, making greater food equity possible, improving your health, not having to kill animals to eat, and having more interesting and appealing food. Whether you are vegan, veganish, vegetarian, or even a little vegan curious, join us for a fun and varied meal. Call 802-723-1087 if you would like more information.