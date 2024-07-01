SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Food for Life Vegan Potluck will be held on Sunday, July 7, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., in the Community Room at the Commons Park, 63 Summer Hill Street in Springfield, Vt. Whether you are interested in improving your health, reducing greenhouse gas emissions to curb climate change, being kinder to animals, or just enjoying good company, this is the place to be. Eating in the late afternoon allows us to skip dinner and clean up so we have the evening free. You don’t have to be vegan to join us. Everyone is invited, just bring something to share that has only plant and mineral ingredients, and enjoy the interesting and delicious foods that are the hallmark of these potlucks. You are welcome even if you can’t bring anything, as we always have more food than we need.