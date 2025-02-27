FOLA holds concert in honor of Mark Huntley

LUDLOW, Vt. – This past weekend, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA) offered the music of two well-known musical groups, Gypsy Reel, and Rick Redington and The Luv, in the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow’s Town Hall. With more than 85 people attending the event, these musical groups offered a wide variety of pop/country and Celtic music, as the foot-stomping audience enjoyed the live performance, including some dancing. The program was in honor of Mark Huntley, who had provided area towns with so much music. The event will be available to stream on demand on Okemo Valley TV.