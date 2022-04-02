Florence Lindgren, 1924-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Florence M. Lindgren, 97, passed away on March 26, 2022 at Springfield Hospital. She was born on July 28, 1924 in Concord N.H., daughter of John and Helen Morrison.

She moved to Springfield, Vt. as a child and graduated from Springfield High School in 1942. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Theodore “Ted” Lindgren, for over 77 years. She worked for Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company as a panel wirer for 22 years, including three years during World War II while her husband was overseas.

After Ted returned from the war, they decided to go into farming and Flossie was an integral part of the farm in addition to caring for their seven children. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered many hours supporting church activities. She also was a 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher, and a cub scout leader. Flossie loved to read, garden, make jam, and watch for birds and identify them. With much delight, she shared these interests with her children and grandchildren, fostering their interest and love for them too.

The most important and proudest part of her life was her family and she gave of herself selflessly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. While her husband was in the legislature she was a member of the ladies auxiliary and traveled to Montpelier weekly to be with him. Ted and Flossie traveled all over the country to visit their children, and attend graduations and weddings for family members. They also loved going to Wells, Maine and vacationed there for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband, their son Jack Lindgren, and her two sisters, Eileen Austin Neal and Elizabeth Tenney.

She is survived by her children, Linda Fletcher of Port St Lucia, Fla., Karin Greenawalt and husband Wayne of Aurora, Ill., Lance Lindgren and wife Betty of S. Newfane, Vt., Jeff Lindgren and wife Kathleen of Johnson, Vt., Ted Lindgren and wife Marge of Renfrew Pa., and Jennifer Anderson and husband Kevin of Springfield, Vt. She has 16 grandchildren; Gary, Todd, Shelley, Chrissy, Robbie, Tara, Melissa, Chad, Oscar, Brooke, Tara, Teddy, Jake, Jess, Annalisa, and Erika. She has many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Springfield Humane Society at 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156 or Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.