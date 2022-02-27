Flood Brook School 2022 Kindergarten registration

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Kindergarten registration for Flood Brook School is set for March 7-11, 2022. Parents residing in the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, or tuitioning towns are invited to contact the Flood Brook School office at alford@floodbrook.org or tgreene@floodbrook.org from March 7-11 to register their child or children who will be five years of age by Sept. 1, 2022 for the 2022-2023 Kindergarten class.

When you contact us, we will provide further information on the online registration process. The following documentation is also required for registration: birth certificate, current immunization record, current physical exam, proof of residency – lease or deed, plus one other form of ID with name and address.

The Flood Brook School is a K-8, 300-capacity school located in the heart of ski country in southwestern Vermont. The school is part of the Taconic and Green Regional School District and the Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union. At Flood Brook School we challenge ourselves to be lifelong learners, to practice respect, and to value community.