Fletcher Memorial Library stocks snowshoes

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library patrons may now check out snowshoes. The Library has recently acquisitioned several Redfeather snowshoe sets, thanks to a grant from RiseVT, and would like to share them with you.

The lending period for snowshoes is four days. Youth under 16-years-old will need a parent or guardian to check out snowshoes for them. The library does not accept holds. Please call in advance to see if what you would like is available. If you wish to include poles, please ask prior to check-out. All equipment is made available by staff at the Main Library Desk.

The library would like to thank Shon, Alex, and the team at The Boot Pro for their support of the library and their assistance with the purchase.