Fletcher Memorial Library hosts discussion on “The Boys in the Boat”

LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join the Friends of the Fletcher Memorial Library for a lively discussion of the book and movie “The Boys in the Boat” by author Daniel James Brown on Wednesday, July 10, at 6 p.m., at Fletcher Memorial Library. Copies of the book are available at the library.

It was an unlikely quest from the start. With a team composed of the sons of loggers, shipyard workers, and farmers, the University of Washington’s eight-oar crew team was never expected to defeat the elite teams of the East Coast and Great Britain, yet they did, going on to shock the world by defeating the German team rowing for Adolf Hitler. Drawing on the boys’ own journals and vivid memories of a once-in-a-lifetime shared dream, Brown has created an unforgettable portrait of an era, a celebration of a remarkable achievement, and a chronicle of one extraordinary young man’s personal quest.

This program is free and open to the public. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. Please call for additional information at 802-228-8921, or visit our website, www.fmlnews.org.