Fletcher Memorial Library expands summer hours

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library is happy to announce the return of Saturday open hours during this summer. The library will be open on Saturday mornings, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., starting on Saturday, July 6. Look forward to special programs on occasional Saturdays as well. We are able to expand our hours due to the commitment of community members to volunteer their time at the library. Stop by and thank them. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. Please contact us with questions at 802-228-8921. For more information, visit www.fmlnews.org.