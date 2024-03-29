Fletcher Memorial Library Book Club

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Friends Book Club will meet on Wednesday, April 10, at 6 p.m., at Fletcher Memorial Library. We are reading “The Age of Miracles” by Karen Thompson Walker.

“The Age of Miracles” is a beautiful novel of catastrophe and survival, growth and change, the story of Julia and her family as they struggle to live in an extraordinary time. Karen Thompson Walker gives us a breathtaking story of people finding ways to go on in an ever-evolving world. Copies of the book are available at Fletcher Memorial Library.

This book was chosen to complement the upcoming solar eclipse. If you are in need of eclipse glasses, please stop by the library.

This program is free and open to the public. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. For more information, call the library at 802-228-8921, or visit www.fmlnews.org.