Fletcher Farm School raises over $35,000

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, a beloved Okemo Valley community institution providing arts education to adults and local youth for over 75 years, is poised to keep its doors open. Over the last 10 weeks, they raised over $20,000 to fund strategic planning for a reimagined arts center. An additional $18,000 has been raised for operating expenses. The funds were raised through a combination of individual donations and gifts from businesses.

“We were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for our vision to reimagine Fletcher Farm School as a vibrant place where people of all ages and backgrounds can learn, create, and appreciate art,” said Susan Damone Balch, acting executive director of Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts. “These funds will allow us to work with experts over the next year to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for our new community arts education campus.”

The strategic planning process will engage key stakeholders like students, parents, teaching artists, board members, donors, local organizations, and community leaders, to envision offerings that go beyond the visual arts. Goals include expanding the curriculum, improving facilities, increasing access through scholarships, and positioning the new Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts as an essential neighborhood institution for arts learning, creating, and appreciation for the entire Okemo Valley Region.

“As our community evolves, we want to create accessible pathways for people to develop creative skills, find their voices through art, and bring more beauty and connection into the world,” Balch continued. “If you are passionate about arts education for all ages, please join us by getting involved in reimagining Fletcher Farm School for the future.”

Community members interested in learning more or participating in reimagining a new Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts should contact Susan Damone Balch at Susan@FletcherFarm.org.