Fletcher Farm School annual raffle closes Dec. 1

LUDLOW, Vt. – Thanks to all of you for your generous support of the Fletcher Farm School. A special thanks goes to Tyson Ladies Aid, who donated $1,000 in memory of Marge Harlow.

Our Fabric and Craft Supply Sale was a great success, and our fall appeal is ongoing. When we started our fall appeal, our Go Fund Me account had a balance showing of approximately $4,000 from last year’s appeal. So far, we have raised $10,790 and have less that $10,000 remaining to reach our goal of $20,000 to keep the school alive through June 2021 and will help us start up again next summer. Your donations will help us provide Young Artist scholarships, hire high-quality instructors, purchase classroom equipment, and pay for utilities. If you have the ability, we would appreciate anything you could give us to keep us going.

The Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen Inc. 2021 Membership Drive is now underway. As a member, you will receive a discount on all on-campus classes, a discount on booth space in our Summer Craft Festivals, an opportunity to participate in our Gift and Craft Shop, a chance to participate in our annual Membership Meeting, and a one-time discount in our Gift and Craft Shop.

There is a youth membership level and three adult membership levels. If you are interested in becoming a member, please visit our website, www.fletcherfarm.org, for more information or to join online. Memberships make great holiday gifts.

We’d also like to remind you that our annual raffle will close and the winners will be drawn Dec. 1. You can see photos of the prizes and buy raffle tickets on our website. Any of our prizes would make terrific holiday gifts.

We all have someone for whom it’s impossible to find a gift. Please consider a gift certificate to a class.