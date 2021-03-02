Fletcher Farm School announces summer opening

LUDLOW, Vt. – Thanks to the support we have received from so many of you who donated this fall and winter, the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is moving forward with plans to open this summer.

We anticipate improvement in the ongoing pandemic as more people are vaccinated, and the school will feature three new outdoor learning spaces on our campus. Regardless, we will be strictly following the Vermont Department of Health guidelines in an effort to keep everyone safe. We are still keeping winter office hours. The office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can call us any time and leave a voice mail, and the next person in the office will return your call.

This year’s summer term will run from Monday, June 14 through Tuesday, Aug. 31. We will have a full schedule of adult and children’s classes. We are planning to have many of our classes listed on our website, www.fletcherfarm.org, by April 15, and anticipate adding classes for some time after that. Our popular Young Artist classes will be back this summer, and a limited number of scholarships will be available for local youth.

This summer will also see the return of our two Arts and Crafts Festivals July 3 and Aug. 21. If you are interested in participating in or volunteering for one or both of our festivals, please contact Sue Carey by email at SueSmyserCarey@hotmail.com. We will also be opening our Gift and Craft Shop from June 14 though Aug. 31 where our members and instructors place their work for sale. If you are interested in selling your work in the shop or working on our Gift and Craft Shop Committee, please send an email to info@fletcherfarm.org. We are always interested in welcoming new members to our Gift and Craft Shop Committee.

The Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen Inc., the organization that governs the school is also looking for new Board Members. There are several posts available, including secretary, Gift and Craft Shop Committee director, and publicity director. Volunteers are also welcome on all of our committees. For more information on our board positions, please visit our website, www.fletcherfarm.org/about-us/board-of-directors.