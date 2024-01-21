Fletcher Farm School announces new board chair

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, a 75-year-old creative center providing arts education, today announced key leadership changes and strategic efforts to ensure the organization’s sustainability into the future.

After managing daily operations and serving as board chair, Susan Damone Balch will shift to solely focusing on her administrative role. The board welcomes acclaimed metalwork artist and longtime Fletcher Farm School teaching artist Piper Strong as its new chairperson. Piper brings over a decade of leadership experience in the Vermont arts community.

“We’re thrilled to have Piper lend her creativity and management talents to lead Fletcher Farm School at this pivotal moment,” said outgoing Chair Susan Balch. “Her passion for the arts and connecting people through hands-on learning is perfectly suited to guide us through renewal and growth.”

“As a teaching artist here for years, I care deeply about Fletcher Farm School’s mission and community,” stated incoming Chair Piper Strong. “I look forward to collaborating with other artists, educators, members, and supporters to strategize an updated vision and sustainable model for the school.”

After enrollment declines and financial hardship in 2023, Fletcher Farm is pausing public programming for 2024. This temporary reset will facilitate structural improvements to shore up operational stability. The organization is actively recruiting new board officers to assist Piper in governance and decisionmaking during this transitional period.

The school also plans to bring on an outside consultant to lead a strategic planning and redevelopment process. This will inform a new creative arts education framework to allow Fletcher Farm to reopen fully in 2025 as a refreshed cultural leader providing accessible and inspiring learning opportunities for all ages and abilities. To date, the organization has raised more than $15,000 to commit to the strategic initiative.

“By embracing this pivotal moment together, we can renew Fletcher Farm School’s roots and grow toward a vibrant, sustainable future,” said Piper Strong. “We invite past, present, and future creative spirits to join us in shaping the next innovative chapter.”

For those interested in leadership, consulting, and support opportunities to strengthen Fletcher Farm School for the long term, contact Susan@FletcherFarm.org.