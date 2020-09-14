Fletcher Farm School announces campus closure until 2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts has issued the following announcements.

Due to travel restrictions and low enrollment the Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen, Inc., the governing organization of the school, has reluctantly made the decision to close our campus until June 2021. We are hopeful that a successful vaccine will be available by then to deal with the Covid-19 virus.

The Fletcher Farm School has been an integral part of the Vermont arts landscape the past 73 years now, but the future of our school is in jeopardy and we need your help. Because of this spring and summer’s canceled classes and low enrollment for the classes that did run, we have issued an emergency appeal for donations so that we are able to keep the school running until next June and prepare for the summer 2021 term. To donate to our appeal, visit our website, www.fletcherfarm.org, and click on the link for “Donate,” or send a check to our office at 611 Route 103 South, Ludlow, VT, 05149. If you care about keeping this valuable resource in your community and you are able, please consider making a contribution today. Our school is a vital part of the local area and a haven for artists and craftspeople. Please help us keep it alive.

As part of our fundraising activities, we will be holding a Fabric and Craft Supply sale over the Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 10-11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. We will also be featuring many holiday-themed items and handmade gifts. This would be a great time to start your holiday shopping.

Finally, you can still purchase tickets for this year’s raffle on our website. The drawing will be held Dec. 1, so there’s still time to enter.