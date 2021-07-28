Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run a huge success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center and the Edgar May Health & Recreation Center would like to shout out a big “Thank You!” to everyone who participated in the 2021 Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run Saturday, July 17. Despite the early morning rain, it turned out to be perfect weather to race ducks!

The event was a huge success that exceeded our goals with over 100 people in attendance and 633 tiny, rubber ducks in the race down the Black River – 339 sold online, 227 out in the community, and 67 at the door. The water was high and the current was strong.

The winners of the duck race are Stephen Michel in first place, Patti Kemp in second place, Amanda Mcleod in third place, and Courtney Nicholas in last place.

The Decorate-a-Duck winners are “Essem” from Jake’s South Street Market in the Business-only category; “Bob Ross” from PlayWorks Child Center, Ari Rowe and Shala Breer in the People’s Choice category; and “Symbia” from Angi Markert in the Fittest Duck category.

The 50/50 raffle winner is Kathy Ryan. Silent auction winners have been emailed.

We would like to acknowledge our sponsors and donors and thank them for their support: McGee Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Springfield, Willow Farm Pet, Claremont Savings Bank, Vermont Packinghouse LLC, Parker Hill Farm & Boutique Campground, Sherwin Art Glass, Springfield Food Co-op, The Vermont Butcher Shop, Wisdom River Designs, Fox Run Golf Club, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, The Copper Fox, The Vermont Country Store, and The Pointe At Castle Hill Resort and Spa.

Thank you also to our amazing volunteers. Without your hard work, this event couldn’t be possible. Thank you to our awesome vendors for braving the weather to keep our event going strong: JC’s Market & Deli, Springfield Town Library, Felicity Haselton, Talking is Teaching in Springfield, The SPACE All-4-One, and the Edgar May Health & Recreation Center.

All funds raised go toward continued development of family programming through the Springfield Area Parent Child Center and the Edgar May Health & Recreation Center. Thank you, Springfield, for all of your community support!