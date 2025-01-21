First Tuesdays Prevention Partners’ Series at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 5:30 p.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for First Tuesdays, a 10-month Prevention Partners’ Series. This series aims to bring together community members to discuss and learn about various prevention strategies.

Each month, we will focus on a different topic related to health and wellbeing. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and make a positive impact in our community. Mark your calendars for the first Tuesday of every month, and be part of this exciting series.

Series dates and topics are as follows: Feb. 4, overview and prevention upstream; March 4, nicotine/vape education and cessation; April 1, Alcohol Awareness Month; May 6, youth mental health first aid; June 3, stigma-free language and LGBTQ+; July 1, cannabis caution; Aug. 5, recovery-friendly workplaces; Sept. 2, gay-straight alliance and resilience; Oct. 7, opioids – safe use, storage, disposal; and Nov. 4, community and youth risk behavior survey.

For more information about the Springfield Town Library series, contact Tracey Craft, adult services coordinator, at 802-885-3108 or stlvtprograms@gmail.com.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.