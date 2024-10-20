First robotics club meeting at SAPA TV a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Tuesday evening marked a significant milestone for the community, as the very first elementary grades LEGO League Robotics Club meeting at SAPA TV drew an enthusiastic crowd of approximately 15 children and their families. First through fifth graders from our area’s elementary schools engaged in creative building and coding activities, fostering both teamwork and innovation.

Earlier this year, Springfield’s own River Valley Robotics and Drone Team (RADs) placed 14th in a national competition to which only 60 teams were invited, and they were the only team from Vermont. Several RADs team members were on hand Tuesday evening to mentor their younger peers. “We are thrilled with the turnout and the energy the kids brought to the event,” said RADs coach Christopher Gray. “A big thank you to everyone involved for making this evening a success.”

As we embark on this exciting LEGO robotics initiative for elementary students, Coach Gray, who is also the advanced manufacturing and engineering instructor at River Valley Technical Center (RVTC), is committed to supporting this initiative through mentorship from RADs members, necessary equipment, and potential funding from grants.

The RADs invite all elementary, middle, and high school students in the RVTC service region to join our dynamic and competitive robotics and aerial drone clubs. The middle and high school level RADs meet every Wednesday, from 3-5 p.m., in the advanced manufacturing and engineering classroom at the River Valley Technical Center. The elementary level club meets at SAPA TV on Tuesdays, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

A FIRST LEGO League (FLL) club is also starting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Weathersfield Elementary School, with support from the American Precision Museum in Windsor, Vt. Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC) STEAM coordinator Ben McVety, SAPA TV executive director Aimee Parnell, and RVTC outreach coordinator Kelly Broker Campbell, along with parent volunteers, will facilitate the elementary level clubs.

The clubs offer students the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technology, and participate in competitions across six exciting platforms, including FIRST LEGO League, FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC), VEX IQ, VEX VRC, and REC Foundation Aerial Drone Competition.

Whether you are a seasoned competitor or new to robotics and drones, everyone is welcome to come and explore the world of STEM in a fun and collaborative environment.

“Joining the River Valley RADs is not just about competition; it’s about building skills, teamwork, and creativity,” said coach Gray. “We encourage all interested students to check us out and see what we’re all about.”

“We believe in nurturing the next generation of innovators and problem solvers, so we are delighted to host the RADs and the new elementary-level robotics club in SAPA’s newly renovated community space,” said SAPA director Aimee Parnell, whose second grader is also participating in the club. “While BRIC is working to renovate the club’s permanent space at the former Park Street School this winter, we saw a wonderful opportunity to open up an underutilized space in our building to help build community connections, which is a key part of SAPA’s mission. Thank you once again to everyone who is contributing to the growth of this program in Springfield and the surrounding communities. Your efforts are making a difference to our community’s kids.”

For more information about future meetings and events, please visit www.sapatv.org/fll for the Springfield elementary level club, or www.facebook.com/RiverValleyTechCenter for the middle and high school level club.