BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls will host a First Friday Supper on Nov. 4 at 9 Church St., Bellows Falls, Vt.

The menu will be turkey, potatoes, dressing, gravy, squash, green salad, dessert, and a beverage. Serving will go from 5–7 p.m. Gluten free and vegan options are available. Feel free to eat in or take out. There is a suggest donation, proceeds of which will go to the Emergency Fuel Fund through SEVCA.