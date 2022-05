BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The First Baptist Church will hold their First Friday supper on June 3 at 9 Church St., Bellows Falls, Vt. The menu will be: BBQ burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green salad, beverages, and a dessert. Vegan and gluten free options will be available. Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m. There is a suggested donation. Proceeds will go to benefit Greater Falls United Network, administered by SEVCA to provide emergency aid.