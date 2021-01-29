First Congregational Church UCC welcomes full-time pastor

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The First Congregational Church United Church of Christ is very pleased to announce that Michael Mario joined the church as full-time pastor Nov. 1, 2020. Pastor Michael had been serving as the Church’s Bridge Pastor for the prior 30 months. At the end of October, Michael retired from 20 years with UNFI in Chesterfield where he held a number of positions in natural food sales.

Not only does Pastor Michael preach inspirational sermons, but he is also a talented musician, songwriter, and vocalist. Michael plays guitar, banjo, autoharp, and often adds his music and voice to our service. He truly loves sharing worship through song. Check out our website at www.fccuccspftvt.org to see and hear Michael. Michael is planning to be in the church office most Wednesday and Thursday mornings and is reachable at 802-885-5728 during these times.

First Congregational Church is holding Sunday morning worship at 9:30 a.m. and broadcasts the service live on Facebook www.facebook.com/fccuccspringfield. During this time when the number of reported Covid-19 cases is on the rise, we encourage you to watch these services from the comfort and safety of your own home. We hope to resume live, in-person services soon. Services are also available on SAPA TV. No matter where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome at First Congregational Church.