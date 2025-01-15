Film on food and housing insecurity to screen in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – “Just Getting By,” a new documentary film by Bess O’Brien focused on Vermonters struggling with food and housing insecurity, will play at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Director O’Brien will be part of a special Q&A after the film. This is a free event, made possible with a grant from the Vermont Humanities Council.

“Just Getting By” is a sweeping yet intimate look at the lives of Vermonters who are struggling with food and housing insecurity. The film has been touring the state over the last five months, and is raising consciousness about the pressing issues that working and low-income people are dealing with every day in their lives.

Vermont has the fourth highest rate of homeless people in the United States, after New York, Hawaii, and Oregon. One third of Vermonters struggle to put food on the table. These are big issues for a small state. “Just Getting By” focuses on these issues in the lives of everyday people.

The film tells the stories of working families, folks who are homeless and accessing food shelves and soup kitchens, and people who are living in temporary hotel/motel programs. In addition, the film focuses on new Americans grappling with the cost of living in America, Native people creating innovative farming practices, and folks on the ground providing services to their fellow Vermonters in need.

“Just Getting By” explores the day-to-day challenges and incredible resiliency that low-income Vermonters bear witness to every day.

The film was shot during 2022-2023 by O’Brien and cinematographer Patrick Kennedy. “We wanted to capture the day-to-day lives of Vermonters who were living paycheck-to-paycheck, and who were struggling to keep food on the table and a roof over their head. We also wanted to show the incredible resiliency and courage of folks who have very little, and still manage to get up every day and strive for a better life,” O’Brien says.

The movie is produced by Kingdom County Productions, and has garnered rave reviews as it crosses the state.

For more information regarding the event, go to www.fmlnews.org, or call the library at 802-228-8921.