February Tech Time Tuesdays at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library will host Tech Time Tuesday classes and drop-in sessions every Tuesday, at 2 p.m., during the month of February. Join us in the youth programming room for one of our upcoming tech sessions this winter to learn more about different applications and digital library resources. Drop-in sessions are first come, first served. Providing your own personal devices is highly encouraged, however, library laptops will be available for class use.

On Feb. 6, the Tech Time program will be “Love your Library’s resources – Libby and Biblio+.” February is National Library Lovers’ Month. Come love your library more by learning how to access eBooks, films, and television for free through our online library resources.

Then, on Feb. 13, there will be a drop-in tech help session. This is our quick tech help option at the library. No registration is required, just walk in and spend 5-15 minutes with a librarian to ask your tech questions.

Feb. 20’s focus will be “Tax Time Online Forms Help.” Need help finding and printing your tax forms this year? Come to the library to print the tax forms you need. Vermont does not distribute free paper forms through libraries. You can print blank forms at the library. All forms are free.

Feb. 27 will be another drop-in tech help session.

For more information, email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.