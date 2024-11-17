Featured pets: Sarah and Morgan

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sarah and Morgan are two beautiful girls that came to us in April with 14 other cats. These girls have blossomed into sweet, affectionate kitties. Morgan is 1 year old, and Sarah is 3 years old. They have been patiently waiting for a loving home, and after being abandoned by their owner they really deserve one. They can go together or separate. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org