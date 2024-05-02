Featured pets: Roxy and Peaches

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Roxy and Peaches are two beautiful girls looking for loving homes. Peaches might be a collie or sheltie mix, and is 6 months old. Roxy is an 8-month-old shepherd mix. These sweet puppies love people and other dogs. To come fall in love with one, the Springfield Humane Society is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or call 802-885-3997 for more information. Join us May 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., in front of Shaw’s, for our annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale and Basket Raffle. You can bid on baskets online now. Check out the event on our Facebook page for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org