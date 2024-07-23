Featured pets: puppies

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – These beautiful four- to five-month-old boxer/Lab/shepherd mixes came in locally and are seeking loving homes. Some have been adopted, but with a litter of 11 there are some still waiting to love you. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., for walk-ins. Join us Aug. 1-7, to celebrate dogs during “Dogust.” All dogs a year old and up will have $25 taken off their adoption fee. For more information on this event or the puppies, call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org