Featured Pets: Piper and Petey

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Piper and Petey are two six-month-old puppies that are very excited to be in Vermont, as they came from an overcrowded Georgia shelter. These sweet babies have never had a family, or a couch to lie on! Piper is the life of the party. She needs an active owner that will match her energy level. Petey is an introvert that is seeking another introvert; home is where his heart is. To learn more about them, see their post on Facebook or petfinder.com , or call 802-885-3997. Springfield Humane Society (SHS) is open by appointment only. Please contact SHS, or send in an application from at www.spfldhumane.org.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org