Featured pets: Linda and Sugar

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Two-year old Linda and 8-month-old Sugar are mother and daughter, and two of the sweetest kitties. This bonded pair adores people, and they are cat friendly. We know they will complete a home and make some very lucky people very happy.

The Springfield Humane Society is open Wednesday-Saturday, 12-4 p.m., for walk-ins, or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are having a vaccine and microchip clinic on March 2, from 10 a.m. – 12P p.m. For more information, call or check out the event on Facebook, Springfield Humane Society VT.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org