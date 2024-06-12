Featured pet: TicTac

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – TicTac is a handsome 5-year-old kitty with gorgeous long white hair. He loves his food, he is currently eating Science Diet CD. He is good with cats, but might do best in a dog-free home. He is FIV positive, but his only restriction is he has to be an indoor-only cat. He is a sweet, but sometimes sassy, boy that has a zest for life. To adopt TicTac, come see him Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org