Featured pet: Steve Austin

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Steve Austin is a sweet spunky guy. He loves people and food. He does well with his feline roommates, but he can be a little rough in his playing. He is the sweetest boy, and though he is FIV positive, we know some very lucky people are going to get to call him theirs. To visit him and our other kitties, we are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. If you have any questions about Steve Austin, call us at 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org