SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Shawn is a handsome, 6-year-old lop looking for an indoor home to call all his own. Shawn loves his veggies and fruits. He is very good about using his litter box. He is a bit shy, as most rabbits are, so would do best in a rabbit-experienced home. If you can give Shawn a loving home in his golden years, stop by Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org