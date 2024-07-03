Featured pet: Roxy

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Roxy has the most adorable underbite. This sweet girl traveled 1,191 miles to be yours. Roxy is a love. She loves people, food, and dogs. She will be happiest with a fun canine playmate; no kitties for her though. Roxy is a wonderful girl, and we cannot wait for her to have a loving home. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m. Call 802-885-3997 for more information. Join us Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 for our annual Labor Day sale. We are taking donations starting Aug. 1. No clothing, shoes, or books. For more information, or if you have furniture, call 802-885-2174.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org