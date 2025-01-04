Featured pet: Nova

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Nova is a 90-pound dog looking for a patient, loving home. Nova adores the people she knows, but takes time to warm up to new people. She is a very goofy girl that loves attention and food. At 2 years old, she has lot of energy, and will bless you for many years. Please stop by the Springfield Humane Society, Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., and give this bashful girl a loving home. To learn more about Nova, or to sign up for one of our low cost cat spay/neuter clinics call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org