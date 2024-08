SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This handsome boy is 8-month-old LaFou. He is a mix of husky, cattle dog, and who knows? He is a very social boy who does well with other dogs, and adores people. He is a goofy pup that will be a fun addition to your family.

If you are looking for a feline, we have several cats and kittens. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., or call 802-885-3997 with inquiries.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org