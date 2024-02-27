Featured pet: Johnny

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Johnny is a 3- or 4-year-old large guy, who does very well with his feline roommates. After being tossed outside by his owner, he has learned to love and trust people again. Johnny enjoys pets, and needs a soft place to land where he will never be disappointed by people again. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., for walk-ins. Join us March 2, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., for our rabies, distemper, and microchip clinic. For more information, call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org