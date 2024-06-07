Featured pet: Guston

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Guston loves to be pet, eat treats, and make as many feline friends as he can. His ideal home will have one or many cats for him to groom and snuggle in comfy beds with. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 12-4 p.m., for walk-ins. If you are looking for a rodent control specialist, we have several barn buddies needing a place to call home – must go in pairs or more. These cats are not social with people. For more information on the great Guston or the barn buddies, call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org